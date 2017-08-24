ICC World XI Squad Announced, To Play 3 Twenty20 Games In Lahore

In an effort to restore international cricket in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a star-studded 14-member ICC World XI squad, captained by South Africa Test captain Faf du Plessis, that will play three Twenty20 Internationals for the Independence Cup on September 12, 13 and 15 in Lahore.

The PCB is being actively supported by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in its bid to start hosting international matches in Pakistan regularly. International teams have been declining to travel to Pakistan for security reasons, since an attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus on March 3, 2009, ironically near the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Some Lankan players were injured, but fortunately no cricketer was killed.

Since then the PCB has been making efforts to convince teams that Pakistan was safe to travel to. But every time it looked like the PCB would be able to host a team, untoward incidents would happen that would force teams to change their minds and plans to travel to Pakistan, though the low profile Kenyan and Zimbabwean teams have visited Pakistan in the recent past.

Now, if the World XI versus Pakistan matches are staged successfully, it may convince other national cricket Boards to send their teams as well.

The star-studded World XI squad comprises players from seven Test playing countries. It includes five players from South Africa, three from Australia, two from the Windies, and one each from Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, said the PCB in a statement.

Apart from du Plessis, the World XI includes England’s ICC World Twenty20 2010 winning captain Paul Collingwood, who scored 108 not out off 68 balls in a T20 Blast game against Worcester in July; Windies’ Darren Sammy, who inspired his side to ICC World Twenty20 titles in 2012 and 2016; former No.1 ranked Test batsman Hashim Amla; Bangladesh’s explosive opener Tamim Iqbal; Australia’s former ODI and T20I captain George Bailey; David Miller of South Africa, who is considered as one of the best finishers in modern day cricket, as well as T20I specialist Grant Elliott, who famously steered New Zealand to the World Cup 2015 final with a last-ball six against South Africa in Auckland.

Former Zimbabwe captain and ex-England coach Andy Flower will be the coach of the World XI, which will arrive in Lahore on September 11 after attending a two-day camp in Dubai.

“I am honoured to have been appointed as captain of such a diverse, attractive and well-balanced side. Like most of the players, I look forward to my maiden tour to Lahore and play my part in the safe and gradual resumption of international cricket in Pakistan. All the members of the squad have complete faith and trust in the assessment and judgement of the security experts, who have assured us that there will be no comprise on the safety and security of all those involved in the series. As professionals, we are getting paid to play in the series, but the bottom-line is that if we didn’t feel safe, no amount of money would get us there. In this background, we will land in Lahore with nothing except cricket in our minds,” said World XI captain du Plessis.

“In my career, I have featured in some very exciting matches against Pakistan but playing Pakistan in front of its passionate supporters will be a unique occasion, which I can’t wait to experience. As a player, I understand the importance of playing in front of home crowds and that is something I’m sure the Pakistan players will relish,” he said.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi welcomed the ICC World XI team to Pakistan. “This will be an auspicious moment for Pakistan cricket and I am positive that it will serve to open the doors of international cricket in Pakistan. Kenya and Zimbabwe have already been here and featured in high-voltage matches with rapturous crowds. Recently, we successfully organized the final of the PSL’s second edition in Lahore, which proved to be a catalyst in gaining the confidence of the international community to come and play here,” he said.

Sethi congratulated Giles Clarke, Chairman of ICC’s Pakistan Task Force, for helping facilitate the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. “I am confident that this World XI tour shall be a harbinger of other full member nations visiting us in the months to come,” he said.

Hashim Amla, who visited Pakistan with Graeme Smith’s side in 2007, said: “I am looking forward to the trip to Pakistan. The rehabilitation of my injured shoulder is progressing well and I am confident of being fit for the matches.”

World XI coach Andy Flower, who visited Pakistan in 1993, 1996 and 1998 with the Zimbabwe teams, said: “I have enjoyed all my previous tours to Pakistan and look forward to returning to Lahore next month.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he is excited to play against the World XI. “I can assure all Pakistan cricket fans that we have missed playing in front of them, like they have missed watching us live in action. But this wait is about to end and I am sure better times lie ahead of all of us. I am confident that through this tour of the World XI, the global cricket community, including players, media and visitors will get a better understanding and perception of Pakistan, which is a peace-loving and extremely hospitable nation that loves its cricket,” he said.

ICC World XI squad:

1. Faf du Plessis (captain) (South Africa)

2. Hashim Amla (South Africa)

3. Samuel Badree (Windies)

4. George Bailey (Australia)

5. Paul Collingwood (England)

6. Ben Cutting (Australia)

7. Grant Elliott (New Zealand)

8. Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

9. David Miller (South Africa)

10. Morne Morkel (South Africa)

11. Tim Paine (wicketkeeper, Australia)

12. Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka)

13. Imran Tahir (South Africa)

14. Darren Sammy (Windies