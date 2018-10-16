ICC Test Rankings: Umesh Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant Make Huge Strides

After thrashing the West Indies 2-0 in a two-match Test series, Indian players have made huge gains in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

While captain Virat Kohli continued to sit pretty at the top of the batting charts, teen sensation Prithvi Shaw and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant have jumped 13 and 23 slots to occupy the 60th and 62nd positions respectively.

Shaw won the man of the series award in his debut series, top scoring with 237 runs. In the first match, became the youngest Indian player to hit a hundred on debut. It was followed by knocks of 70 and 33 not out in the second Test.

Pant scored two identical scores of 92 in Rajkot and Hyderabad, thus becoming the first Indian after former India captain Rahul Dravid to got out on the nineties in successive innings.

Middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is, however, the only other Indian batsman in the top ten.

Pacer Umesh Yadav, how registered career-best match figures of 10 for 133, rose to 25 with career-best points. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are in the top ten, with the left-arm spinner at fourth behind England's James Anderson and the South African duo of Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander. Ashwin is at eighth.

Both Jadeja (second) and Ashwin (fifth) are also in the top-five of all-rounders' ranking, which is led by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

Windies captain Jason Holder climbed to third, thanks to his brilliant performance in the Test series. After missing the first Test due to an injury, the all-rounder scored a fifty then took a five-wicket haul.

He is the first Windies pacer since Courtney Walsh (2000) to take four five-wicket hauls in a calendar year.

The two teams will now shift the focus on limited overs' cricket, starting with the first of five ODIs on October 21 at Guwahati.