Asian champions India are placed second with 122 points behind England's 127 in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Monday.

But skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah maintained their respective top positions.

Indian captain led the batsman's list with 884 points while his deputy Rohit Sharma (with 842) ranking points maintained the second position.

The other Indian batsman in the top-10 was Shikhar Dhawan, who is placed fifth in the list with 802 points.

Among the bowlers, death overs specialist Bumrah with 797 points was on top while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav with 700 points is third in the list.

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is second with 788 points while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (11th position) is knocking on the doors for a top-10 entry.

The top team ranking will potentially be up for the taking depending on how Sri Lanka and England series pans out.

In the England versus Sri Lanka series, which starts in Dambulla on October 10, England will have to win the series to retain their number-one ranking.

Their failure to win the series will give India a sniff at the top spot when they will take on the West Indies in the five-ODI series from October 21.

However, if both England and India win all their matches in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and the West Indies, then they will gain a point each to finish on 128 and 123 points respectively, thus retaining a difference of five points.

Bangladesh will also have an opportunity to add another point to their tally when they will feature in a three-ODI series against Zimbabwe from October 20.

The only way Bangladesh can drop behind Sri Lanka in the eighth position is if Zimbabwe and England win 3-0 and 5-0, respectively.

