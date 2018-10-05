﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  IAF Plane Crashes In Uttar Pradesh, Pilots Safe

IAF Plane Crashes In Uttar Pradesh, Pilots Safe

The ML-130 microlight plane had taken off from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad and was reportedly participating in a drill for Air Force Day.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2018
IAF Plane Crashes In Uttar Pradesh, Pilots Safe
Twitter
IAF Plane Crashes In Uttar Pradesh, Pilots Safe
outlookindia.com
2018-10-05T12:10:02+0530
Related Stories

A two-seater Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crashed in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district on Friday, police said. However, the two pilots were safe.

The ML-130 microlight plane had taken off from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad and was reportedly participating in a drill for Air Force Day.

The incident at around 10 a.m., took place in the thickets of Ranchad in Binauli area.

Rishirendra Kumar, the District Magistrate of Bagpat told media, that barring the nose of the aircraft there were no other damages.

"The plane nosedived and is hanging upside down in between the trees. IAF officials are on the spot along with me and they are doing the needful" he added.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lucknow IAF drill Aeroplanes/Flights National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt, Says 'People's Aspiration Turning Into Anger'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters