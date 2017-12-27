'I Was Away From Cricket For Something More Important': Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said he had been away from cricket "for something which was much more important" to him than the sport.

Kohli said it was not difficult for him to switch back to cricket after his marriage as the sport lies in his blood.

"I was away for something which was much more important, switching back to cricket is not difficult at all, cricket is in my blood," said Kohli, while addressing the media in Mumbai before India Team leaves for South Africa tour.

"The hunger this time is the same. We want to do what we couldn't the last time around," Kohli said about the team's ambitions in a country where India has historically struggled to come good.

India will fly off to South Africa to play three Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is starting January 5.

Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 11 in Italy and held their first wedding reception in Delhi recently, which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the Delhi reception, the newlywed hosted their second star-studded marriage reception in the Astor Ballroom of St Regis, which saw the bigwigs of cricket and high-profile celebs of Bollywood, yesterday.

Virat, who had missed India's ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka due to his marriage, will return to lead the team as skipper for the six-match one-day series in South Africa.

(With ANI inputs)