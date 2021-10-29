Advertisement
I Want To Act In Action Movies & Keep Growing In This Industry: Actor Rana Lincoln Das

Rana Lincoln Das is the upcoming face for big brands, a few of which have been signed by him upfront and the other few will be done and dusted by the end of this year.

Rana Lincoln Das, Actor

outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T10:52:17+05:30

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 10:52 am

Rana Lincoln Das, who has recently grown to heights after his Instagram Live with Ricky Pond, has shown interest to work with famous personalities in his upcoming talk show, which was launched on his official Instagram Account "@ranalincoln7272 of late. Rana Lincoln Das was also seen in one of his YouTube shorts named "The Last Kick ". Nowadays, Rana Lincoln Das has been into vlogging, and that's how his fans have been getting to know about his new whereabouts.

Rana Lincoln Das is the upcoming face for big brands, a few of which have been signed by him upfront and the other few will be done and dusted by the end of this year. Rana Lincoln Das was also seen in the mountains performing for another one of his YouTube videos, and this time he will be including some action stunts in it. According to some sources, those stunts will also be performed by himself.

Rana Lincoln Das comes from a humble background, and his parents have noticed his ambition for films since he was merely ten years old. While growing up, he pursued his studies and became a neuro linguist, where he studied language and its connection to the brain. He has earned most of his fame with that program's help, and now he pursues his dream of becoming a meg film star.

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
