I Want A Pakistan That Jinnah Dreamed Of: Imran Khan

Imran Khan, who is set to become Pakistan's premier, today said he will not live in the official residence of the prime minister and the "lavish" house will be converted into a public space like an educational institution.

The 65-year-old chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party promised to make Pakistan free of the perpetual rich-getting-richer and poor-getting-poorer cycle and said that "change has to come from the top."

"I want to clarify why I entered politics. Politics could not have given me anything. I wanted Pakistan to become the country that my leader Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had dreamed of," he said.

"Our government will decide what we will do with PM House. I would be ashamed to live in such a lavish house. That house will be converted into an educational institution or something of the sort for the welfare of the people," he said.

"I will live humbly," he said, promising to end the VIP culture.

The Oxford-educated Pasthun, who is believed to have the backing of the powerful military, has vowed to make a 'Naya Pakistan' which would be an Islamic welfare state.

His party emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly elections, amid rival political parties' claim of "blatant" rigging in the counting.

"I thank god, after 22 years of struggle, my prayers have been answered. I have got the chance to fulfill my dream and serve the nation," he said while addressing press.

Khan said Kashmir is the "core" issue between the two countries and it should be resolved through talks.

"I am a person who arguably knows the most people in India because of my days in cricket. We can resolve the poverty crisis in South East Asia. The biggest problem is Kashmir," he said, suggesting that the two sides should come to the table to resolve it.

Insisting on strengthening the country's foreign policies, Khan said Pakistan should maintain good relations with China and Afghanistan. "Foreign policy is a huge problem for us as a country right now. We need better relations with our neighbours so we can focus on nation building," he said.

Calling Afghanistan "that neighbour of ours that has seen the most human misery and damage in the name of wars", Khan said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan.

On China, he said the country will work towards the success of CPEC and send teams to learn poverty alleviation from China.

(Agencies)