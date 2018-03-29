I Really Feel Sorry And Sad For The Students Who Have To Give Their Exams Again For No Fault Of Theirs: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said he feels "sorry and sad" for students who will have to re-appear for the exams for no fault for theirs and demanded demanded strict action against people involved in the alleged leak of CBSE examination papers.

Kejriwal said responsibility should be fixed in the matter, a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced re-examination in Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers in wake of reports of papers being leaked.

"I really feel sorry and sad for the students who have to give their exams again for no fault of theirs. Responsibility shud be fixed n strict action shud be taken against those responsible (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier today, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar termed the CBSE paper leak issue "unfortunate" and said culprits would not go scot-free.

The Delhi Police's crime branch is investigating the alleged leak after registering two separate cases in the matter.

The police has received phone numbers from which WhatsApp messages containing the papers were circulated and it is trying to identify the users of these numbers.

The investigators have also asked the Board to share the details of how the papers were sent to examination centres.

On March 15, the Delhi government had said it has received complaints of the Class 12 CBSE accountancy paper being leaked. A probe was later ordered even though the Board denied any leak.