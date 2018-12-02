I-League: NEROCA Beat Lajong Shillong 2-1 In Northeast Derby

Subash Singam scored the winner to help NEROCA FC beat Shillong Lajong 2-1 in a Northeast derby match of the 2018-19 I-League match at Shillong on Sunday.

The win, second of the season, helped the Imphal-based team climb to fifth place in the latest league standings with eight points.

Last month, NEROCA registered their first win of the season after beating Real Kashmir 2-0 in an away fixture. In six matches, they have two wins, two draws and two defeats.

For hosts Shillong, it's their fifth defeat in seven outings. They are now 10th in the 11 team league, with four points from a win and a draw. Their only win came against former champions and in another Northeast derby against Aizawl FC.

At the JLN Stadium, Shillong, Felix Chidi drew the first blood for the visitors in the 33rd minute, while Phrangki Buam restored parity in the 48th Minute before Singam struck the match-winner in the 83rd minute.

The visitors were onto serious business right from the first minute when a powerful shot from Subhash hit the top of the woodwork to get deflected to the left post and finally fell outside the line to be collected by Lajong goalkeeper Neithovilie.

Lajong were playing well in the midfield but lack of creativity and good finish kept them away from creating any scoring chance.

NEROCA, in the 33rd minute, got the opening goal when Felix Chidi headed home from an inch-perfect cross from Malem Metei.

Lajong FC coach Alison brought in Mahesh Naorem in place of Lalwmpuia Hnamte in the 36th minute. Lajong, thereafter, attempted a few intrusions into the NEROCA citadel but were unable to find the equaliser.

The second half began with Lajong continuing with their attacks and their efforts were soon rewarded when an acute angle pass from Naorem was received by Phrangki Buam to restore the parity.

Lajong could have found their second goal but Naorem missed the opportunity in the 79th minute.

NEROCA's attacking intentions were soon rewarded when Singam sent the ball into the net from an outstanding flick from Felix Chidi in the 83rd minute and that turned out to be the match winner.

NEROCA next play Indian Arrows at home on December 7 while Shillong Lajong FC will travel to Srinagar to take on I-League debutants Real Kashmir FC on December 11.

(With PTI inputs)