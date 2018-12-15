Hailed as one of the football rivalries in the world, the 366th Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will see Indian football's two torchbearers meeting for the time in the 2018-19 I-League season.

In a rivalry which is nearly 100 years old, the Red & Gold Brigade have a better head-to-head record, winning 125 of 347 competitive and 2 of 18 exhibition matches.

But the Mariners have dominated the last few 'boro matches', including a league double last season. In fact, East Bengal's last win over Bagan in I-League was in April 2016.

East Bengal made a good start this season, winning three, but lost the momentum after suffering three consecutive defeats. Meanwhile, Bagan started with two back-to-back draws, followed by two wins, then a defeat and another draw.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, I-League 6th Round

Date: December 16 (Sunday)

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, West Bengal

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV

Standings:

East Bengal: 7th with three wins and three defeats, goal difference +3

Mohun Bagan: 8th with two wins, three draws and one defeat, goal difference 0

Likely XIs:

East Bengal (4-2-3-1): Rakshit Dagar; Lalram Chullova, Salam Ranjan, Borja Gomez Perez, Manoj Mohammad; Laldanmawia Ralte, Kassim Aidara; Lalrindika Ralte, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Jaime Colado; Jobby Justin

Mohun Bagan (4-4-2): Sankar Roy; Arijit Bagui, Kingsley Obumneme, Lalchhawnkima, Abhishek Ambekar; Sk Faiaz, Sourav Das, Yuta Kinowaki, Omar Nabil Elhussieny; Henry Kisekka, Dipanda Dicka

Prediction: 1-1 draw