I Have No Right To Stop Janmashtami At Police Stations If I Can't Stop Namaz On Roads: Adityanath

After issuing an order to the director general of police to celebrate Janmashtami in a “grand but dignified” manner in UP, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said if he cannot stop the offering of namaz on roads during Eid, he has no right to stop celebration of the Hindu festival at police stations.

Director general of police Sulkhan Singh had recently written to all police chiefs to celebrate Janmashtami that were held across two days till Tuesday. According to mythology, Krishna was born in a prison in Mathura. That is why special celebrations are held in police lines and prisons on the occasion.

While speaking at an event organised by the Prerna Jansanchar Evam Shidh Sansthan, Noida and Lucknow Jansanchar Evam Patrakarita Sansthan on Wednesday, where RSS Sah-Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale was also present, Adityanath said when officers informed about the use of microphones, DJs and music systems during the recent kanwar yatra he asked the administration whether such a ban could be enforced and if it was not possible, then the yatra would continue the usual way, reported The Indian Express.

The chief minister earlier asked devotees participating in the kanwar yatra not to play "vulgar" film songs and appealed to people to refrain from gambling on Diwali.

Those participating in the annual pilgrimage should not "show off" during the festive season.

He said everyone has the freedom to celebrate festivals in the country. “Hum sabke liye kahenge… Aap Christmas bhi manaiye… kaun rok raha hai… Bharat ke andar kabhi nahi roka gaya… Aap namaz bhi padhiye, araam se padhiye… kanoon ke daayre me reh kar ke padhiye, koi rokega nahin… lekin kanoon ka ulanghan koi karega toh us par kahin na kahin phir takrao paida hoga… aur isi liye in muddon ko prakharta ke saath unhone (Deendayal Upadhyaya) rakha” (Celebrate Christmas, offer namaz. Nobody is stopping you in this country. But do them in a dignified manner. Don’t break the law and order system), he said.

Adityanath also said he was of the belief that “prayers and kirtan may bring improvement in the police system”.