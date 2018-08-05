The Indian national anthem is once again trending on social media and Twitterati can’t stop talking about it. The instrumental rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is going viral with the hashtag #IWillStandForThis on social media.

Arranged by Mumbai-based songwriter and pianist Shayan Italia, the anthem is YouTube’s latest blockbuster. In less than a week of its release, the #IWOULDSTANDFORTHIS video of Rabindranath Tagore’s ode to India has garnered more than 30 million views, becoming the most viewed online video of the Indian national anthem ever. Within less than 24 hours of going live on YouTube, the video had crossed 5 million views. Until now, no other national anthem has garnered such a massive viewership on YouTube or online.

Interestingly, the composition was arranged and rendered on the world’s grandest concert piano, the flagship Steinway Model D.

“The goal was to get 71 million views to mark 71 years of Independent India. The video is getting more than 5 million views per day. At this rate, it looks like we will achieve our target comfortably, says Italia.

So, why did Italia decide to create the rendition of the national anthem?

“India is going through trying, divisive times as never before. The singular aim is to bring all of India together in the next two weeks to celebrate our great country's most celebrated treasure -- Jana Gana Mana,” he says.

Here’s what people are saying about this soothing version of the national anthem:

Every Indian should hit the share button... It’s wonderful, amazing and superb!!!Jai Hind @shayanitalia #iwouldstandforthis https://t.co/JRUYPP8JZe — Ali Quli Mirza (@AliQuliMirzaAQM) August 4, 2018

Do U Know?

This #iwouldstandforthis version of the Indian National Anthem becomes the most successful Indian National Anthem on YouTube with 8.6 million views, in just 48 hrs. Next, the 71for71challenge: to unite India and help make this. https://t.co/zUrjK1EGMI — Being Akbar (@Being_Akbar_) August 4, 2018

Hyderabad-born Italia’s latest creation is in remembrance of his mother who had gifted him a piano before she succumbed to cancer when he was a child.