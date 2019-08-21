﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  I Could Have Been Worth €300m, Says Cristiano Ronaldo

I Could Have Been Worth €300m, Says Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo "does not agree" with the money being spent on young players in the modern game

Omnisport 21 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
I Could Have Been Worth €300m, Says Cristiano Ronaldo
In this July 29, 2019 file photom Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo speaks in Madrid, Spain.
File Photo: AP
I Could Have Been Worth €300m, Says Cristiano Ronaldo
outlookindia.com
2019-08-21T16:49:37+0530

Cristiano Ronaldo believes a 25-year-old version of himself would be worth up to €300million in today's transfer market. (Football News)

Juventus splashed out €112m including add-ons when they signed the Portugal captain from Real Madrid in 2018.

Only five players – Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho – have commanded larger fees.

Also Read: Messi, Ronaldo, Van Dijk On Three-Man UEFA Award Shortlist

Two members of the quintet made their mega-money moves as teenagers and Ronaldo, now 34, has reservations about the increasing prices for youngsters who are yet to prove themselves at the top level.

"Today there is a lot of focus on potential and the football industry is different," the superstar forward told Portuguese broadcaster TVI.

Also Read: Maybe I Can Finish My Career Next Year, Says Ronaldo

"I'll put the case of Joao Felix aside. Nowadays any player is worth €100m, even without proof. There is more money in football.

"Central defenders and goalkeepers are worth €70million, €80million.

"I do not agree with it, but this is the world we live in. The market is like that, we have to respect it."

Ronaldo formerly held the all-time transfer fee record after Madrid forked out €94m to prise him away from Manchester United in 2009.

Asked how much he would be worth aged 25 in modern terms, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner replied: "It is hard to calculate.

"If a goalkeeper is worth €75m, a player who has done what I had must be worth three to four times more. Easy.

"But I have no such illusion."

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar Kylian Mbappe Joao Felix Antoine Griezmann Philippe Coutinho Football Brazil national football team Juventus Real Madrid FC Barcelona Sports
Next Story : 'Howdy, Modi' Event In Houston Sold Out, Over 50,000 People Register
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters