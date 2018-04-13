The Website
13 April 2018

'I'M Sorry My Child': Kamal Haasan Apologies To Kathua Gangrape Victim

"Does it have to be your own daughter for you to understand? She could've been mine," he tweeted.
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-04-13T13:21:11+0530

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday expressed anguish over the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, saying he felt "angry" for failing her.

"Does it have to be your own daughter for you to understand? She could've been mine," he tweeted.

Haasan, founder-president of Makkal Needhi Mayyam, said he felt "angry" as a man, father and as a citizen for "failing" the minor girl.

"I am sorry my child, We didn't make this country safe enough for you. I'll fight for justice at least for future kids like you. We mourn you and won't forget you," he added.

A nation-wide outrage broke over the rape and killing of the minor girl in Kathua, with Congress leaders, including its president Rahul Gandhi, staging protests over the incident and mourning her death.

(PTI)

Kamal Haasan

