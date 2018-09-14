﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 11.69 Lakh

Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 11.69 Lakh

The limited-run model comes with a new colour, additional features and subtle cosmetic enhancements

14 September 2018
Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 11.69 Lakh
Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 11.69 Lakh
outlookindia.com
2018-09-14T16:02:15+0530

Hyundai has launched a special anniversary edition of the Verna this festive season. The Hyundai sedan was launched more than a year ago on 22 August, 2017. Since then, the South Korean automaker has managed to retail over 50,000 units of the fifth-gen Verna in India. The limited-run model is based on the top-spec SX(O) variant. Let us check out what the Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition packs:

What’s New?

  • Gets a new Marina Blue paint option. The colour is already available on the Elite i20 facelift and Creta facelift. It is also available in the existing Polar White shade
  • Gets front and rear sliver skid plates and a rear lip spoiler
  • Other exterior changes include ‘Anniversary Edition’ badging on the C-pillar and blacked out ORVMs and shark-fin antenna
  • On the inside, the limited edition Verna features blue colour accents around the centre AC vents and an all-black interior
  • The limited edition model gets the same features as the top-spec SX(O) variant, including ventilated front seats, smart trunk and a sunroof. Additionally, the Anniversary Edition also gets a wireless charging pad. Wireless charging was first introduced with Creta facelift earlier this year

Hyundai charges a premium of around Rs 18,000 over the standard SX(O) variant for the Anniversary Edition and it is justified for the added glamour and goodies that the limited-run model promises. The prices are as follows:

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Hyundai Verna Hyundai Elite i20 Hyundai Creta Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : After Facing Acid Attack, Nikah Halala Petitioner Seeks Protection From Supreme Court
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters