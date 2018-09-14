Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 11.69 Lakh

Hyundai has launched a special anniversary edition of the Verna this festive season. The Hyundai sedan was launched more than a year ago on 22 August, 2017. Since then, the South Korean automaker has managed to retail over 50,000 units of the fifth-gen Verna in India. The limited-run model is based on the top-spec SX(O) variant. Let us check out what the Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition packs:

What’s New?

Gets a new Marina Blue paint option. The colour is already available on the Elite i20 facelift and Creta facelift. It is also available in the existing Polar White shade

Gets front and rear sliver skid plates and a rear lip spoiler

Other exterior changes include ‘Anniversary Edition’ badging on the C-pillar and blacked out ORVMs and shark-fin antenna

On the inside, the limited edition Verna features blue colour accents around the centre AC vents and an all-black interior

The limited edition model gets the same features as the top-spec SX(O) variant, including ventilated front seats, smart trunk and a sunroof. Additionally, the Anniversary Edition also gets a wireless charging pad. Wireless charging was first introduced with Creta facelift earlier this year

Hyundai charges a premium of around Rs 18,000 over the standard SX(O) variant for the Anniversary Edition and it is justified for the added glamour and goodies that the limited-run model promises. The prices are as follows:

