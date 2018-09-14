Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 11.69 Lakh

Hyundai has launched a special anniversary edition of the Verna this festive season. The Hyundai sedan was launched more than a year ago on 22 August, 2017. Since then, the South Korean automaker has managed to retail over 50,000 units of the fifth-gen Verna in India. The limited-run model is based on the top-spec SX(O) variant. Let us check out what the Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition packs:
What’s New?
- Gets a new Marina Blue paint option. The colour is already available on the Elite i20 facelift and Creta facelift. It is also available in the existing Polar White shade
- Gets front and rear sliver skid plates and a rear lip spoiler
- Other exterior changes include ‘Anniversary Edition’ badging on the C-pillar and blacked out ORVMs and shark-fin antenna
- On the inside, the limited edition Verna features blue colour accents around the centre AC vents and an all-black interior
- The limited edition model gets the same features as the top-spec SX(O) variant, including ventilated front seats, smart trunk and a sunroof. Additionally, the Anniversary Edition also gets a wireless charging pad. Wireless charging was first introduced with Creta facelift earlier this year
Hyundai charges a premium of around Rs 18,000 over the standard SX(O) variant for the Anniversary Edition and it is justified for the added glamour and goodies that the limited-run model promises. The prices are as follows:
