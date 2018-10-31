Hyundai Santro Vs Datsun GO: Variants Comparison

In October itself, there have been two product launches in the budget hatchback space - one is a facelift and the other is a brand-new model with an old-familiar name. Buyers now have two new options to consider - the Hyundai Santro with prices starting from Rs 3.9 lakh, or the Datsun GO that was launched earlier with a starting price at Rs 3.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Both compact hatchbacks appear to be promising products with plenty of features as standard with Hyundai offering a couple of segment firsts as well. Until we can carry out full-fledged comparison, we dive into the details on paper to see which one offers better value for money.

Let’s begin by comparing the mechanical specifications of the two hatchbacks:

DIMENSIONS

The Datsun GO is longer than the Hyundai Santro, has a longer wheelbase and also offers more boot space. The tallboy design of the Santro is evident in the clear difference in height.

ENGINE

The GO’s slightly bigger 1.2-litre engine doesn’t give it much advantage, just 1PS of power and 5Nm of torque more than the Santro’s 1.1-litre engine. Even its claimed mileage is lower than the Santro’s and it does not have an AMT or CNG variant on offer either, unlike the Hyundai hatch.

Variants and Prices*

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi) *Prices are rounded off to the nearest thousand.

Hyundai Santro D-Lite vs Datsun GO A

Common Features: ABS with EBD, driver airbag, bottle holders in doors, digital tachometer, Multi-information display, electric power steering

What Santro offers over GO: None

What GO offers over Santro: Front power windows, passenger airbag, power outlet, central locking, rear parking assist sensors, body-coloured bumpers, electrically adjustable ORVMs, follow-me-home headlamps

Verdict: The Datsun GO wins hands down. Not only does it offer more comfort features but additional safety features too, especially dual front airbags.

Hyundai Santro Era vs Datsun GO A(O)

Common Features (over previous variants): Body-coloured bumpers, air conditioning, power outlet, front power windows

What Santro offers over GO: Rear AC vents

What GO offers over Santro: Rear power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, follow-me-home headlamps, passenger airbag, rear parking sensors, body-coloured ORVMs, central locking, keyless entry

Verdict: Once again, the lack of safety features on the Hyundai Santro means the Datsun GO is the better choice - still offering more convenience features among the variants compared.

Hyundai Santro Magna vs Datsun GO T

Common Features (over previous variants): central locking, body-coloured ORVMs, body-coloured door handles, rear power windows

What Santro offers over GO: Rear AC vents

What GO offers over Santro: Passenger airbag, rear parking sensors, keyless entry, 7-inch touchscreen display for infotainment system, smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, HD video playback, voice recognition, electrically adjustable ORVMs, follow-me-home headlamps

Verdict: Once again, the lack of dual front airbags and rear parking sensors has the Santro losing out to the GO. On top of that, the Datsun hatchback also offers a infotainment system with a touchscreen display.

Hyundai Santro Sportz vs Datsun GO T(O)

Common Features (over previous variants): 7-inch touchscreen display for infotainment system, smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, electrically adjustable ORVMs

What Santro offers over GO: Rear AC vents, steering-mounted controls, rear speakers, Eco Coating technology for air conditioning, turn indicators on ORVMs, front fog lamps, rear defogger

What GO offers over Santro: Passenger airbag, rear parking sensors, alloy wheels, LED DRLs, rear wiper and washer, follow-me-home headlamps

Verdict: It is surprising that the Hyundai Santro, even at this price, does not offer passenger airbag or rear parking sensors - safety features which are standard across all variants of the Datsun GO. And hence, the Datsun comes across as a more value for money proposition than the Hyundai with respect to features on offer, if you’re looking for a small car for under Rs 5 lakh and don’t mind the manual gearbox.

Words: Sonny

Source: cardekho.com

