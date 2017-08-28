Hyundai Elite i20 Facelift To Be Revealed At 2018 Indian Auto Expo

The Hyundai Elite i20, which is a second-generation model, has been running strong for over three years now. And now, its facelift, which was spied for the first time in April this year, is on its way.

During the recent launch of the 2017 Hyundai Verna, we got information from Hyundai that the 2018 Elite i20 facelift will be introduced at the coming Indian Auto Expo in February next year.

It was believed that the Maruti Baleno, which was launched in October 2015, would affect the sales of the Elite i20. But the i20 didn’t lose its pace in terms of sales and is keeping an upward momentum even today (ranges between 10,000-12,000 units)!

Deduced from the test mule spied earlier this year, the Hyundai Elite i20 facelift will feature the automaker's latest cascading grille along with a tweaked rear profile.

The Elite i20 is perhaps the most loaded car in its segment with six-airbags, dual-tone paint scheme, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay among others. On top of that, the facelift model could benefit from the new features introduced with the 2017 Verna to take its game a notch above.

In Picture: 2017 Hyundai Elite i20

It might also get goodies such as projector fog lamps, Arkamys sound tuning, Eco Coating (eliminates odour from the AC) and maybe a sunroof as well! Remember, Hyundai used to offer sunroof with the first-gen i20 and the i10 as well? Let us hope for the best!

