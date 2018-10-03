﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Hyundai Elantra Gets New Features; Prices Hiked By Upto Rs 85,000

Hyundai Elantra Gets New Features; Prices Hiked By Upto Rs 85,000

The Elantra now comes with front parking sensors and wireless mobile charger

03 October 2018
Hyundai Elantra Gets New Features; Prices Hiked By Upto Rs 85,000
Hyundai Elantra Gets New Features; Prices Hiked By Upto Rs 85,000
outlookindia.com
2018-10-03T12:00:28+0530

Hyundai has updated the feature list of its midsize sedan, the Elantra. Features such as front parking sensors, wireless mobile charging, emergency stop signal and Hyundai autolink connectivity now make it to the equipment list of the Elantra. These new features have been added only on the top-sec SX(O) variant, and that too only for the automatic transmission-equipped variant. The corresponding increase in price of the said variant with the petrol engine is Rs 68,000 and with the diesel engine is Rs 72,000.

Besides this, Hyundai has also updated the equipment list of the Elantra SX, which sits below the top variant. It is now equipped with safety features such as electronic stability program, vehicle stability management and hill hold control. Other additional features include electric sunroof, smart trunk, auto cruise control and auto-dimming day/night IRVM.  All of these features were earlier limited to the top-spec SX(O) variant only. Over the Elantra SX, the SX(O) still gets HID headlamps, LED DRLs, leather upholstery and electrically adjustable driver seat.

With the update, the petrol-manual Elantra SX now costs Rs 78,000 more, while the petrol-automatic and diesel-manual variants command a premium of Rs 85,000 and Rs 73,000 respectively.

Here is a price comparison of the new and old prices of the Elantra

Verdict: The premium of around Rs 70,000 that Hyundai is asking for the additional features in the SX(O) AT variant is too steep in our opinion. However, the premium on the SX variant seems justified, considering the extra features this variant receives.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Hyundai Elantra Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Datsun Go & Go+ Facelift Revealed, Bookings Open
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters