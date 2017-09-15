The Website
15 September 2017 Last Updated at 3:26 pm Society News Analysis

Hyderabad: Woman Spends Night On Street With Dead Son After Landlord Refuses To Let Body In

Outlook Web Bureau
Creative Commons: Representative Image
2017-09-15T15:34:04+0530

A woman, who lost her son due to dengue, was not allowed to bring the dead body inside her rented apartment, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The incident took place on September 14, when the woman was forced to spend a night on the road with the dead body of her 10-year-old son, allegedly because the landlord didn't let her in.

Terming the incident as sad and shocking, child rights activist, Achoot Rao told ANI that it is a severe violation of the child rights and asserted that she would file a case in the State Human Rights Commission.

(ANI)

