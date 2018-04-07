The Website
07 April 2018 Last Updated at 10:08 am National Linguists Discovery

Hyderabad University Professor Discovers Two New Languages, Walmiki and Malhar

Professor Panchanan Mohanty, a professor of the University of Hyderabad has discovered two new languages.
Professor Panchanan Mohanty, a professor of the University of Hyderabad has discovered two new languages. The former dean of the School of Humanities discovered the languages- Walmiki and Malhar. These languages are spoken in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

According to a release from the university, "Prof Mohanty collected some data and did a preliminary analysis of this language. He published a paper in the proceedings of the XX annual conference of the Foundation for Endangered Languages, UK".

"The name of the language, Walmiki, "is interesting and indicative because the speech community claims descent from the great Indian saint-poet Valmiki," the release added.

While Walmiki is spoken in Koraput of Odisha and on the bordering districts of Andhra Pradesh, the second language Malhar is spoken in a remote and isolated hamlet about 165 km away from Bhubaneswar. 

