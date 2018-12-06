﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Hyderabad Man Slits Tongue, Puts In Temple Hundi Allegedly For Politicians’ Victory In Polls

Hyderabad Man Slits Tongue, Puts In Temple Hundi Allegedly For Politicians’ Victory In Polls

The incident comes ahead of elections in Telangana on December 7. Counting of votes will be held on December 11.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 December 2018
Hyderabad Man Slits Tongue, Puts In Temple Hundi Allegedly For Politicians’ Victory In Polls
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
Hyderabad Man Slits Tongue, Puts In Temple Hundi Allegedly For Politicians’ Victory In Polls
outlookindia.com
2018-12-06T11:11:10+0530
Also Read

A 35-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district slit a piece of his tongue and donated it to a temple hundi in Hyderabad’s Sri Nagar colony on Wednesday.

According to a report in The Times of India, the man, identified as Mahesh, wrote a letter saying he committed this act to see certain politicians as chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The letter also said that he wishes for a cabinet seat for himself.

Speaking to The Times of India, Banjara Hills Inspector Govinda Reddy said, "At the temple, he used a blade to slit his tongue. A letter was found in his possession, in which it was mentioned that  he wants to see two prominent politicians as CMs’ of the two Telugu states. It also mentions his wish of becoming a minister in the AP cabinet.

The man was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The incident comes ahead of elections in Telangana on December 7. Counting of votes will be held on December 11.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Hyderabad Assembly Elections Investigation/Enquiry National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Chicago Woman Files Legal Suit, Sues Hilton For $100 Million Over Nude Shower Video
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters