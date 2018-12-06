Hyderabad Man Slits Tongue, Puts In Temple Hundi Allegedly For Politicians’ Victory In Polls

A 35-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district slit a piece of his tongue and donated it to a temple hundi in Hyderabad’s Sri Nagar colony on .

According to a report in The Times of India, the man, identified as Mahesh, wrote a letter saying he committed this act to see certain politicians as chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The letter also said that he wishes for a cabinet seat for himself.

Speaking to The Times of India, Banjara Hills Inspector Govinda Reddy said, "At the temple, he used a blade to slit his tongue. A letter was found in his possession, in which it was mentioned that he wants to see two prominent politicians as CMs’ of the two Telugu states. It also mentions his wish of becoming a minister in the AP cabinet.

The man was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The incident comes ahead of elections in Telangana on . Counting of votes will be held on .