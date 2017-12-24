The Website
24 December 2017 Society News Analysis

Caught On Camera: Hyderabad Police Officer Thrashing, Abusing Detenu

Outlook Web Bureau
Image Courtesy: Twitter/ Video Grab
outlookindia.com
2017-12-24T14:43:56+0530

In a video that went viral on the social media on Saturday, a police officer from Hyderabad's Cyberbad district was seen brutally beating up a man who was taken into custody.

The footage of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of Madhapur, Gangireddy, went viral, wherein he is seen kicking, slapping and abusing a man in custody.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, the SHE Teams of Cyberabad received a complaint on December 20 from a woman stating that her friend was harassing her. In order to counsel him, the staff called him to the police station.

However, custody of him was subsequently handed over to Madhapur Addl. DCP Gangireddy, who started abusing the victim in his office in the presence of other police officials.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Commissioner has sought a detailed inquiry and a report of the incident.

ANI

 

