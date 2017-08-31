Hurricane Harvey To Cost Texas USD 58 Billion In Losses: Report

Hurricane Harvey, which is still pounding the water-logged US state with rain, will costTexas an economic loss of around USD 58 billion (49 billion euros), according to a report released by disaster analysts in Germany.
If that estimate holds, it would make Harvey the world's 9th most expensive natural disaster since 1900, according to the Center for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction Technology (CEDIM) in Karlsruhe, Germany.
"The damage is extensive at around $58 billion, and is over 90 percent due to flooding," said James Daniell, senior risk engineer at CEDIM, and head of its Forensic Disaster Analysis Group.
Other calculations of total economic loss have been considerably lower.
German insurance giant Hannover Re's initial figure for damages was USD 3 bn (2.5 bn euros), while JP Morgan estimated the insurance sector could be out $10-20 bn (8.4-16.8 bn euros).
Disaster risk specialists Enki Holdings, based in Savannah, Georgia, puts the total tab at above $30 bn (25 bn euros).
To measure the region's risk exposure, CEDIM used data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, which tracks investment.
"But we also checked that against building and replacement cost data," Daniell said. "That's usually the issue with a lot of other models -- they don't get the exposure right."
Total capital stock in Texas is about $4.5 trillion, and for the entire United States the figure is about $56 trillion, he said.
Their estimates are based in part on the world's largest database of natural catastrophes, covering over 41,000 events since 1900.
(AFP)
News reports suggest that life- threatening hurricane Harvey has made landfall in Texas coast and played havoc there. It has reportedly arrived at Louisiana on return while Arkansas , Tennessee and parts of Missouri are reported to be on alert. Besides other woes by way of structural damage and health concerns that the hurricane Harvey is feared to bring with it , the prices of oil and gas and other items has the probability to rise . In this background , readers may like to know this Vedic astrology writer’s related alert for more care and appropriate strategy against hurricane in Texas like States of US through article - “ Astrological probable alerts for US in 2017” – published last year in December 2016 issue of wisdom-magazine.com from US. While alerting that August- September in 2017 may be a major worrisome concern for US , the text also reads : - “ Some health hazards or epidemics may need special attention. Hurricane like natural disasters could be likely at vulnerable regions. Such like places or regions as Detroits , Tampa , Miami , Missouri , Massachusetts , Tennessee or Texas may likely call for more care and strategy to deal with from the point of view of aforesaid situations. Some ambitious plans relating to consumer- energy and chemicals may require special attention.” There is another article of this writer in the global context including US - “ Is World War III around the corner ?” -- conveying this writer’s concerns of 16 May 2017 in Summer 2017 issue of The Astrologer’s Notebook from North Port , Florida. Text of the related alert reads like this in the article : - “ Huge storms and tornadoes in vulnerable countries could trend to cause untold miseries”. As regards timing when the worrisome events could occur , the text reads in the article : - “ The global events predicted in this article could likely begin to show up in mild measure from 24 June and after in present year 2017 to grow up gradually for a final show during 19 August to 4 September with peak hype on 30 August ( it could be 29 in the west )”. The news reports on the ground may suggest that the alert , substantially much in advance, is getting pathetically but meaningfully accurate.