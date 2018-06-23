The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
23 June 2018 Last Updated at 11:25 am Society

Humiliated For Dark Complexion, Woman Poisons Food At Family Gathering, 5 Killed

The five people, who died because of the poisonous food include four children and an elderly man.
Outlook Web Bureau
Humiliated For Dark Complexion, Woman Poisons Food At Family Gathering, 5 Killed
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
Humiliated For Dark Complexion, Woman Poisons Food At Family Gathering, 5 Killed
outlookindia.com
2018-06-23T11:28:35+0530

Miffed over being humiliated for her dark complexion, a woman in Maharashtra's Raigad district poisoned food at her relative's house-warming function, killing five people.

The incident took place on June 18 when the accused, Pragya Survase, mixed pesticide in the food and served it at the function of her relative Subhash Mane in Mahad village.

 

The five people, who died because of the poisonous food include four children and an elderly man.

Around 80 persons were also hospitalised due to food poisoning, and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police initiated a probe into the incident and arrested the woman on charges of attempt to murder.

"She confessed to doing it because of family disputes. 120 people fell ill and five died after eating at the party on Monday," said Raigad Superintendent of Police, Anil Paraskar. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Murder Society Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Plastic Ban In Maharashtra From Today: All You Need To Know
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters