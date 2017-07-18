The Website
Hrithik Roshan Starrer Kaabil To Have A Hollywood Remake

Kaabil ironically is speculated to be 'inspired by' Korean film 'Broken' and has somewhat uncanny resemblances to Netflix series 'Daredevil'.
Outlook Web Bureau
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil might soon be adapted into a Hollywood flick after makers of the film were approached by 20th century fox to procure the film's remake rights. 

“It’s true that Fox, through Tomas Jegeus has approached Hrithik. Even though the developments are too premature to talk about at this moment, it is an honour for the team. What is also exciting is that Kaabil has been declared the best film of (the first half of) 2017 via an online poll. So, it’s a double win for us,”  director Sanjay Gupta told Mid-day. 

Kaabil, a vendetta based action drama  about a blind lover who sets out to take revenge of his girlfriend's rape, ironically, is speculated to be 'inspired by' Korean film Broken and has somewhat uncanny resemblances to Netflix series Daredevil.

Reports that Netflix was going to sue the film for plagiarism started surfacing even before the film's release. However, it was later dismissed as a rumour. 

On the other hand, director Sanjay Gupta has, on many occassions, been accused of plagiarism. 

His critically acclaimed film Zinda is accused to be a scene by scene lift of the Korean Movie Old Boy even though Gupta claimed that “international films” inspired him.

Kaante has also been said to be 'inspired' from 'Reservoir Dogs'. 

