30 December 2017

How Vice-President Was Duped By Fake Weight-Loss Advertisement

Outlook Web Bureau
2017-12-30T13:25:08+0530

People falling prey to fake advertisements is a menace that has even affected Vice-President of the country. Venkaiah Naidu has recently revealed in the Parliament how he was duped by one such weight-loss advertisements.

During a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on food adulteration food, the VP said that after taking charge in the office, once he paid Rs 1230 for weight loss pills only to receive a packet demanding Rs 1000 more to get the original medicines. Later, he filed a complaint with the Consumer Affairs Ministry, reported Hindustan Times. After an investigation, it was revealed that the source of that advertisement was based in the United States.

Responding to the case, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said that his ministry officials are working towards a legislation to take action against companies who push such fake advertisements.

In October, the Intelligence Bureau(IB) had warned candidates to not fall prey to fake advertisements offering jobs in the agency.

The IB  said it has come to know that some unscrupulous elements were fraudulently inviting applications for its various posts.

Such elements are also luring the aspirants appearing in a various written examination conducted by the IB for providing assistance during the examination and are even issuing fake appointment letters to some of the candidates.

(With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Bureau M. Venkaiah Naidu

