How The Rise In Betting Portals Will Lead To A Revolution In Igaming In India

Spokesperson: Dmitry Belianin, CMO, PMI, is a service company engaged in developing and implementing the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand.

India, a country teeming with passion and enthusiasm towards sports, is moving towards new horizons of growth. Expanding across different sectors, the betting industry is garnering traction and has shown an upward spiral of success, bringing the mojo of online gaming and gambling into focus.

The Covid Push

Owing to the pandemic, people have had a lot of time surfing through the net and investing in things they like, including betting platforms. The internet penetration has increased multifold, directing the traffic to online gambling. Introducing online casinos and poker, the betting sites are bringing a reform that has been engaging the audience and offering monetary perks in return. With the global market touching nearly one trillion dollars, India is inclined to follow suit and actively invest in the domain.

India and the long lost connect with betting

Betting games are as ancient as mythological epics representing gambling turns and twists. From Mahabharata to the present day scenario, betting has evolved from Ludo and house games to elaborate sports like cricket, cards and poker. Holding onto legacy, grapevine communication and word of mouth suggest how nearly 40% of the population places bets at least once a year. The rising interest of people in the portals seems to be one of the factors revving up the iGaming market.

Technological progression

The contemporary outlook on the portals has been giving the iGaming world a new twist. Collaborating with modern-day technology like virtual reality and augmented reality sweep in to make the user experience smooth with an easy-to-understand interface only fascinates players to spend more time on the platforms. Due to the pandemic, the physical sportsbooks have been closed, encouraging innovators and software developers to think on their feet and escalate the iGaming market to a new stature.

The economic reform

Sports prediction platforms have been boosting the figures for the iGaming industry and have been a major revenue generation sector globally. With Asia-Pacific being one of the countries observed to be the largest gambling market, it takes approximately 32.7% of the global market, thus securing a prominent spot in the overall revenue generated by betting portals. Supporting India's economy, the market is estimated to reach two billion dollars by 2023 - as per a report by EY-All India Gaming Federation.

International interventions

With international companies making their way to India to establish their brand's presence in the betting market, the iGaming market is picking pace. Along with offering an array of opportunities, it is an intriguing way of entertaining oneself while supporting the country's economy and making it globally competitive in the betting domain. Safeguarding India's present and future, the betting platforms are revolutionising the iGaming segment and the profitability margins of people of the country.

With online gamers in India anticipated to grow from 360 million in 2020 to 510 million in 2022, the industry is set to take over the country and establish an economically stable and technologically progressive chain of betting portals.