How Sushma Swaraj's Husband Reacted To Her Decision To Not Contest In 2019 Polls

Swaraj Kaushal reacted to Sushma's decision through a series of tweets.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 November 2018
File Photo
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal on Tuesday thanked her for deciding not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying even Milkha Singh stopped running.

"Madam (Sushma Swaraj) - Thank you very much for your decision not to contest any more elections. I remember there came a time when even Milkha Singh stopped running," he said in a series of tweets.

"This marathon has been on since 1977 - that is 41 years. You have contested 11 direct elections. In fact you contested all elections held since 1977 except twice when party did not allow you to contest in 1991 and 2004," he said. 

"You have been four terms in Lok Sabha, three terms in Rajya Sabha and thrice elected to state Assembly. You are contesting elections since you were 25 - and fighting elections for 41 years is quite a marathon," he said. 

"Madam - I am running behind you for the last 46 years. I am no longer a 19-year-old. Please, I am also running out of breath. Thank you," he added.

(IANS)

