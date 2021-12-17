Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
How Social Media Platforms Helped Model Valent Wan Ting To Dwell In The World Of Celebrities

Valent Wan Ting is very active on Instagram with 571K followers. To date, she has posted 500 plus content on her feed. The model has seen high growth as a social media influencer using hashtags and tags precisely.

Valent Wan Ting, Social Media Influencer

2021-12-17T18:19:06+05:30

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 6:19 pm

We all will agree that social media has bestowed us with magical powers that have eased our efforts to a great extent. With its substantial reach and proper use, one can effortlessly pull out a thriving career from it.

One such individual who has built a booming career for herself with the help of social networking sites is model Valent Wan Ting. She is also famous as a live streamer and an internet sensation. The model has her elixir spread on almost every social media application.

Valent Wan Ting is very active on Instagram with 571K followers. To date, she has posted 500 plus content on her feed. The model has seen high growth as a social media influencer using hashtags and tags precisely. Moreover, her hot and voluptuous physique entices additional followers.

Besides Instagram, she is also prominent on the notable video-sharing application Tik Tok. Valent Wan Ting has enjoyed the preponderance of the spotlight by creating adorable and alluring videos on trendy soundbites. She has more than a million followers on her Tik Tok page. Valent has also been on the list of Malaysia Top 10 Tik Tokers.

The influencer similarly has a Facebook and Telegram account too. She shares the images of her irresistible beauty and videos. Valent Wan Ting has more than 23K subscribers on her Telegram. The model is also active on other social media channels like YouTube and Line.

Under the aegis of these various social platforms and applications, Valent Wan Ting has created a strong fan following from all around the world, especially from Malaysia and Taiwan. These followers have helped her reach the stage where she can proudly call herself a celebrity.


 

