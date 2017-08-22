How People Reacted To Triple Talaq Verdict

The Supreme Court by a majority verdict today set aside the contentious practice of Triple Talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran as well.

Activists, lawyers, politicians all have come forward in praise for the Supreme Court verdict while some have expressed reservations regarding the passage of a law. The verdict however, has shifted the onus on the government on the viability of the 'contentious' law. Many belive that this would turn out to be a litmus test for the Central government in the days to come.

Swapan Dasgupta hopes that the politocos rise to the occasion."If the Supreme Court puts the onus on scrapping triple Talaq on Parliament, it is hoped that the political class will rise to the occasion," he said in a tweet.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government that has been batting for the Uniform Civil Code might see it as a breakthrough. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who seemed content with the verdict, said that "the next step of the government is to bring Uniform Civil Code".

"Yeh ek achha nirnay hai, ling nyaya and ling samanta ki or ek aur kadam (This is a god decision. Another step towards gender equality and gender justice)," said Union Women and Child Welfare minister Maneka Gandhi.

The Congress too has supported the decision calling it a "good decision". "Yeh faisla sachchai, vastvikta aur sahi Islam ko ujaagar karta hai (This verdict is in favour of truth, reality and Islam)," said Salman Khurshid while talking to ANI. "What we hoped to happen has now happened, it is a good decision," he added.

Activists have called it a diverse and just judgement, however many feel that abolishing triple talaq just because it is not mentioned in the Quran is a mere gesture. Writer Taslima Nasreen in a series of tweet on Tuesday said that all religious laws should go calling them "anti-women".

"All religious laws should be abolished for the sake of humanity. Religions including religious laws and rituals are anti-women. Period," she said.

"Quran2:229 says about #TripleTalaq. Quran4:34 says about beating wife. Abolish 1400 yrs old Quranic laws. Need modern laws based on equality," Nasreen said in another tweet.

Quran2:229 says about #TripleTalaq. Quran4:34 says about beating wife. Abolish 1400 yrs old Quranic laws. Need modern laws based on equality

Activist and AIPWA Secretary Kavita Krishnan called the SC verdict a "welcome victory for the movement led by Muslim women's groups." Adding that the women bnow must ensure that a proper law is enacted in its due time. "Now women must keep the pressure up to ensure that Parliament enacts law that upholds gender justice not RSS or Ulema agenda."

Historians Ramachandra Guha and Irfan Habib praised the verdict: "The Supreme Court has done absolutely the right thing by declaring triple talaq illegal and unconstitutional. It is an obnoxious practice," said Guha while Habib called it a "sensible one". "SC verdict looks sensible. It is instant triple talaq which is an absurd innovation and has been legitimised in India by many clerics."

The Muslim Personal Law Board too welcomed the decision. "I am thankful to the Supreme Court for this judgement that a law is to be made immediately in this issue. I hope that the top court will monitor this issue and provide security to the Muslim women until a law is made. The victims should get relief from this malpractice," AIMPLB member Shaista Amber told ANI.

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh's Indresh Kumar also came in favour of the judgement.

While the Ulema Foundation organised a press conference saying that it doesn't support TripleTalaq.