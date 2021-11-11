How Jessica Lynne White Is Empowering Women With Her New Role As A Digital Marketing Expert

Jessica Lynne White BS, MSPT, gave birth to her son, Kalani, in 2019. As a 43-year-old first time mother, that moment was a life-changing one for her as she was presented with a dilemma. Stay at home as a mother or chase her dream of becoming an entrepreneur. Fueled by goals to be both a stay at home mother and an entrepreneur, she left the safety and stability of her role as Rehabilitation Director at large Subacute Hospital in Santa Monica to launch a thriving digital marketing agency for health, wellness and beauty brands.

“I was so afraid to take ownership of both motherhood and entrepreneurship. And as my business grew and gained traction, I felt more autonomy and empowerment to be both a mother and an entrepreneur,” states White.

Her dedication led her to connect with other highly educated females in the corporate and healthcare sphere who were held back from success because of their perceived responsibilities to their families. This is a predominant force that has prevented most women from starting or scaling a successful business.

As a new mother, White wants to accentuate that women can achieve their business goals while also being there for their families. “There is absolutely a space for motherhood and a wildly successful online business presence, and I’m living proof,” says White.

There are always going to be inevitable sacrifices to make along the way. Instead of making excuses, White chose to be brave enough to make difficult decisions, and she has been proud of it throughout. She says, “I chose upward and onward, and my efforts have resulted in a wildly successful online brand that brings in leads daily for my business and my client’s businesses. If I can do it, so can you!”

White’s story as a new mother turned entrepreneur is an inspiring one. She took a great leap of faith when she decided to explore a world she was not quite familiar with as a tenured healthcare executive and 43-year-old first-time mother. She says, “Entrepreneurship as a female in the Health, Wellness and Beauty Industry can be overwhelming if you let it.” With the right strategy and a qualified digital marketing agency, White knew what she was doing and could easily handle it all.

Today, she wants to share her message with other business owners like herself to be empowered to start, grow and scale a successful online presence with authenticity and value and reap the rewards as qualified women, mothers, and health, wellness and beauty professionals.