Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Agriculture

How Green Is My Roof: Terrace Farming Initiatives Gain Ground... Literally!

Flex Kallang's rooftop farm does not use soil and relies on water solution that is rich in macronutrients. Only pipes and water are needed to grow pesticide-free greens and fresh vegetables

How Green Is My Roof: Terrace Farming Initiatives Gain Ground... Literally!

Trending

How Green Is My Roof: Terrace Farming Initiatives Gain Ground... Literally!
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T12:30:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 12:30 pm

Burgeoning population, contracting arable land, coupled with environmental changes and pollution have led mankind to look at additional options for farming – including using roof and walls.

In keeping with the Singapore Government's goal of producing nearly 30% of the country's nutritional needs by 2030, Flex Singapore's site in Kallang has converted its rooftop into a pesticide-free farm. The 10,000 square feet area has been converted into a rooftop farm using bio-hydroponics carbon reduction farming system. This initiative was established in conjunction with Red Green Collective, a Singapore-registered entity that is dedicated to farming vegetables without pesticides.

According to Daniel Tan, Flex's Vice President of Operations, the company is working to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its global footprint in alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative.

Flex Kallang's rooftop farm does not use any soil and relies on water solution that is rich in macronutrients. Only pipes and water are needed to grow pesticide-free greens and fresh vegetables.

The pesticide-free fresh produce is regularly distributed to employees and to local charities.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Flex is a manufacturing partner that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that ‘improve the world’. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

In Belgium meanwhile, the plans for a research centre for horticulture in Roeselare were as impressive as it gets when located on top of the REO Veiling crate shed. The 9,000 square metre roof greenhouse, which cost Euro 15 million, is the largest of its kind in Europe.

West Flanders is not only the most important agricultural and horticultural province of Flanders (accounting for almost 20% of the turnover in this sector), the region around Roeselare is also called "the vegetable garden of Europe".

The rooftop greenhouse is also Europe's largest for research into hydroponics; substrate cultivation. Not a grain of soil can be found in the 6,000 sq m cultivation area. Substrate cultivation offers the possibility of producing quality crops and reducing the environmental impact. It helps growers to meet current challenges inefficient growing practices, circular water use, and crop protection and provides benefits such as higher yields and ergonomics.

The flexible layout, including a gabled greenhouse no less than 12 meters high, allows experimentation with optimum use of space, growing in height, multilayer cultivation, various types of growing gutters, and more sustainable substrates. Research is also being done into cooperation between horticulture and the city: for example, innovative water recuperation and reuse of urban residual heat.

With double screen cloth and ventilation jets, Inagro also applies the principle of 'The New Cultivation', where heating energy is used more efficiently. A climate computer automatically provides the crop in each compartment with its requirements for heat, light, and humidity. Agrotopia uses two external sources of heat: the combined heat and power (CHP) system of REO Veiling and the heat network of MIROM.

A closed water balance has also been created through recirculation. The basis for the feed solution is rainwater from the five large cylinders on which the façade greenhouse rests. A centrally located nutrient computer prepares the nutrient solutions, and a control computer for each compartment controls all the installations. With research into entomoponics, Inagro is closing even more cycles. Cultivation systems for growing vegetables and insects in the same environment must make better use of space and valorise residual flows from greenhouse horticulture as a food source for insects.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Global / Exports Outlook Krishi Rooftop Farming Greenhouse Farming Agriculture
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Agriculture

Amul Launches A New Product, And It’s Honey!

Amul Launches A New Product, And It’s Honey!

The Indian Subcontinent – A Cradle Of Aquaculture

Greenhouse Horticulture Is Expanding At A Rapid Pace, But…

Growing Veggies & Fruits In Your Backyard: ‘Eat Fresh, Eat Pure’

This Fertiliser Calculator May Help Reduce Environmental Impact

Your Plants May Benefit From Compounds Produced By Ants!

UN Food Systems Summit: Leaders Commit To Tackling Global Hunger

Aquaculture Is Key To Meet Increasing Food Demand: FAO

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from Agriculture

Small Farmers Need Decent Wages: IFAD To World Leaders

Small Farmers Need Decent Wages: IFAD To World Leaders

Seaweed Cultivation Market May Top Valuation Of USD 41 Bn By 2031: Study

Seaweed Cultivation Market May Top Valuation Of USD 41 Bn By 2031: Study

Coming Soon…Grow That Vaccine Yourself!

Coming Soon…Grow That Vaccine Yourself!

How Your Plants Recognise And Respond To Microbe Invasion

How Your Plants Recognise And Respond To Microbe Invasion

Read More from Outlook

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Outlook Web Desk / The polling for by-polls is underway in West Bengal’s three constituencies, including Bhawanipur from where the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PTI / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit followed the annual UN General Assembly address, the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit and several bilateral meetings.

Champions League: Darkness Descends Over Barca Vs Benfica

Champions League: Darkness Descends Over Barca Vs Benfica

After losing 3-0 against Bayern, the Catalan club faced yet another Champions League loss to remain at the bottom of Group E.

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Outlook Web Desk / The Congress leader Anand Sharma urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to take action over ‘hooliganism’ by party workers at Kapil Sibal’s house.

Advertisement