Honda WRV Continues Strong Run; Tops July Sales For Honda

The Honda WRV is leading the sales charts for Japanese carmaker, Honda, in India. In July, it registered a sale of 4894 units, which is its highest. Launched in March this year, it has finally surpassed the sales of the company’s bread and butter model, the City, by a whisker (40 units). The overall surge in the sales can be attributed to the implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax) from July 1, 2017, which helped automakers reduce the existing rates of most of their products.

The recent arrangements to increase the compact SUV’s production capacity from 3,500 units a month to 5,000, have certainly helped it garner such sales figures last month. In total, Honda has received over 23,000 bookings for the WRV, out of which only 16,000 units were delivered due to production constraints. Nevertheless, Honda is looking to ready itself for the festive season by slashing the long waiting period of two months for the WRV (via production increase).

After fumbling with the Mobilio and the BR-V, Honda is looking to settle with decent sales of its City, Jazz, Amaze and the WR-V in the first quarter of FY 2017-18. The automaker is confident that the demand of its cars will further spike thanks to GST, good monsoon and the beginning of the festive season from August in many regions.

Competition Check

Despite the WR-V being the most volume garnering product for Honda in July, it hasn’t been able to bother the sales of the segment leader Maruti Vitara Brezza. Reasons could be many – its subjective style, space, price or the demand-supply quotient. The next couple of months will give us a clearer picture of where the new Honda kid stands. Have a look at the sales of its rivals since April. If you wish to know how it stacks up against its competition with respect to specs, tap here - Honda WRV vs Maruti Vitara Brezza Vs Ford EcoSport

