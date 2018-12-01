Honda Urban EV Concept-based Electric Hatchback Spied For The First Time

The concept was unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and its coupe version was showcased at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo.

Will be based on a new platform.

Will set the direction for tech and design that will appear on upcoming Honda EVs

No timeline for Indian market debut.

Honda’s electric hatchback has been spied testing for the first time. Based on the Urban EV concept which made its world debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the series production model will hit some markets in 2019. A right-hand-drive test mule has been spotted, indicating that sales might start first in its home market, i.e. Japan.

While the test mule was camouflaged, it is clear that the production-spec model will retain a lot of design elements from the retro-looking concept. A pair of rear doors, however, will be the new addition compared to the concept. The classic circular headlamps will be carried forward, but the tail lamps appear to be circular too whereas the concept had squarish units. It is apparent that the large panoramic dashboard screen will also make it to production as the edges of the screen are quite evident in the pictures.

Honda hadn’t divulged the technical specifications of the concept but it should offer a range between 200-300km on a single charger under the WLTP cycle (Worldwide harmonized light vehicles test procedure). It would be roughly the same size as mid-size hatchbacks in the country like the Swift and the Grand i10 as Honda stated that the concept’s length is 100mm shorter than the current Jazz (4,051mm UK-spec). There’s no clarity on its Indian debut yet but it could be introduced in the future.

Source: cardekho.com