Honda Launches 2018 Livo and Dream Yuga

Honda seems to be on a roll right now! Just a few days after launching the X-Blade and the Activa 5G, the Japanese bike manufacturer has announced the launch of two more motorcycles - the 2018 edition of the Honda Livo and the Honda Dream Yuga. The Livo has been priced at Rs 56,230 while the Dream Yuga now retails for Rs 52,741 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2018 edition of the Livo gets updates such as new body graphics and an all-new semi-digital instrument console. Although the readouts are pretty basic, the console features a service due indicator and a clock. Apart from this, the 110cc motorcycle also gets a low maintenance seal chain.

The Livo continues to be powered by a 109.19cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out 8.4PS of power at 7500rpm and 9.09Nm of torque at 5000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 4-speed gearbox. The commuter uses a diamond type frame along with telescopic front forks and dual 5-step adjustable rear shock absorbers. Stopping power is provided by 130mm drum brakes on either ends. However, Honda also offers a 240mm front disc brake as an optional accessory. The Honda Livo competes against the TVS Victor, Bajaj Discover 110 and the Hero Splendor i-Smart 110.

Compared to the Livo, the updates on the Dream Yuga aren't very substantial. It now gets refreshed graphics, minor design changes and body-coloured rear view mirrors. The Dream Yuga is powered by a 109cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which delivers 8.5PS of power at 7500rpm and 8.91Nm of torque at 5500rpm. This motor is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. It also comes with Honda's HET technology, which according to the company helps in achieving better fuel economy.

The bike uses telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the back to handle suspension responsibilities. Braking is done via drum brakes on both ends. It now gets a new colour - black with brown - too. The Dream Yuga competes with the Hero Passion Pro and Bajaj Platina Comfortec.

Source: zigwheels.com