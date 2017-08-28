The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 August 2017 Last Updated at 1:13 pm Business Car Review

Honda Jazz Privilege Edition Launched, Gets 7-inch Digipad Infotainment System

The Jazz finally gets Honda India’s new 7-inch Digipad infotainment system seen in the 2017 Honda City and the WR-V!
Honda Jazz Privilege Edition Launched, Gets 7-inch Digipad Infotainment System
Honda Jazz Privilege Edition Launched, Gets 7-inch Digipad Infotainment System
outlookindia.com
2017-08-28T13:16:23+0530

Honda has launched a special edition of the Jazz to cash in on the upcoming festive season. Christened the Jazz Privilege Edition, it is based on the second to last ‘V’ trim of the hatchback (available in all the three powertrain options: petrol manual, petrol auto and diesel manual).

Prices (ex-showroom New Delhi)

  • Honda Jazz V Privilege Edition (petrol manual):  Rs. 7.36 lakh 
  • Honda Jazz V CVT Privilege Edition (petrol automatic): Rs. 8.42 lakh 
  • Honda Jazz V Privilege Edition (diesel manual) –   Rs. 8,82,302

What’s New Over The ‘V’ Variant 

Premium Charged: Rs 5,000 

  • The highlight of the Privilege Edition is the introduction of Honda India’s 7.0-inch Digipad infotainment system. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI, MicroSD and USB inputs, built-in satellite navigation and WiFi reception along with live traffic updates. Also on offer is 1.5GB of built-in storage and voice commands for media, navigation and calling functions (the regular V variant has a non-touch 5-inch unit)

Honda Jazz Privilege Edition

  • ‘Privilege Edition’-embossed beige leatherette seat covers and floor mats along with an emblem on the boot
  • Gets rear parking sensors 
  • Free Honda Connect connected car services (Honda Connect costs Rs 7,999)

As it is a limited edition model, it remains mechanically unchanged and is available with either the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol (90PS/110Nm; 5-speed manual/CVT) or 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine (100PS/200Nm; 6-speed manual).

 Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Honda Cars India Honda Jazz Privilege Edition Honda Jazz Automobiles Cars Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or
Next Story : Ram Rahim Sentencing: Barricades, Paramilitary Forces Stationed 3 Km From Sunaria Jail
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters