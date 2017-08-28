Honda Jazz Privilege Edition Launched, Gets 7-inch Digipad Infotainment System

Honda has launched a special edition of the Jazz to cash in on the upcoming festive season. Christened the Jazz Privilege Edition, it is based on the second to last ‘V’ trim of the hatchback (available in all the three powertrain options: petrol manual, petrol auto and diesel manual).

Prices (ex-showroom New Delhi)

Honda Jazz V Privilege Edition (petrol manual): Rs. 7.36 lakh

Honda Jazz V CVT Privilege Edition (petrol automatic): Rs. 8.42 lakh

Honda Jazz V Privilege Edition (diesel manual) – Rs. 8,82,302

What’s New Over The ‘V’ Variant

Premium Charged: Rs 5,000

The highlight of the Privilege Edition is the introduction of Honda India’s 7.0-inch Digipad infotainment system. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI, MicroSD and USB inputs, built-in satellite navigation and WiFi reception along with live traffic updates. Also on offer is 1.5GB of built-in storage and voice commands for media, navigation and calling functions (the regular V variant has a non-touch 5-inch unit)

‘Privilege Edition’-embossed beige leatherette seat covers and floor mats along with an emblem on the boot

Gets rear parking sensors

Free Honda Connect connected car services (Honda Connect costs Rs 7,999)

As it is a limited edition model, it remains mechanically unchanged and is available with either the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol (90PS/110Nm; 5-speed manual/CVT) or 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine (100PS/200Nm; 6-speed manual).

