Honda City, WR-V Could Get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Soon

Honda’s current bread and butter models, the City and the WR-V, lack vital smartphone integration options - Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, that’s about to change as the second iteration of Honda’s infotainment system, the Digipad 2, is set to replace the current unit that is offered with the City, WR-V and the BR-V. The Digipad 2 infotainment system is set to make its debut with the second-gen Amaze, which is set to be launched in May 2018. We expect the Jazz to get the new unit as well, albeit at a later stage.

The highlight of the new Digipad 2 system is the support for Android Auto and CarPlay, which is sorely missing in all Hondas sold in India save for the relatively expensive Accord Hybrid. Features such as the built-in MapmyIndia navigation with live traffic updates, Wi-Fi connectivity (browsing and apps) and the HDMI input are likely to be carried over from the older unit as well. Honda is also likely to improve the response time and user interface (UI), which are some of the bugbears with the current Digipad system.

Pictured: Digipad 1.0

Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have become the norm nowadays. For example, take the sub-4m SUV segment in which the WR-V competes. Its primary rivals, the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon are equipped with these features. In this segment, the EcoSport offers the largest screen at 8-inches. It’s a similar story in the segment where the City competes as well as the Hyundai Verna, VW Vento, Skoda Rapid and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz pack both smartphone integration options. Hence, we expect the addition of Digipad 2 in the City and the WR-V to increase their appeal by a big margin.

