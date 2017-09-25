Honda BR-V Now Comes With Digipad Infotainment System

Honda Cars India has introduced its new 7-inch Digipad touchscreen infotainment system in the top-spec VX trim of the BR-V. Until now, the BR-V was the only car in its segment that lacked a touchscreen infotainment system.

Besides the new touchscreen unit, the BR-V now also comes with a rear camera support and parking sensors, much-needed addition considering the size of the crossover. The rear parking sensors are offered in all variants, except the base.

Prices of the VX trims with Digipad unit (ex-showroom New Delhi)

VX Petrol – Rs 12.27

VX Diesel – Rs 13.22

The Honda BR-V received a price hike recently due to the increase in GST cess for mid-size, luxury cars, and SUVs. While the prices of the diesel model with the Digipad unit remains the same, the petrol variant now costs Rs 10,000 more. The recent increase in cess has also led the prices of the City and the CR-V to go up.

Coming to the Digipad unit, the 7-inch touchscreen system comes with Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI, MicroSD and USB inputs. It features built-in satellite navigation (Mapmyindia) and WiFi reception for live traffic updates and web browsing. Also on offer is 1.5GB of built-in storage and voice commands for media, navigation and calling functions. With these additions, the BR-V has a better chance of competing with the Hyundai Creta and the Renault Duster.

