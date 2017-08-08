Honda Africa Twin deliveries commence

The Honda Africa Twin was launched in May 2017 and currently is the highest displacement motorcycle to be assembled by the Japanese manufacturer in India. With only 50 units on sale in the first lot, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has received bookings for all the 50 units in two months. The Honda Africa Twin is amongst the best adventure touring motorcycles available globally and was relaunched in 2016 after an almost 12-year hiatus.

Advertisement opens in new window

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “We are extremely delighted to witness the overwhelming response received by Africa Twin. Africa Twin is possibly the most reliable, versatile and proven adventure touring motorcycle ever launched in India. As we welcome the first tribe of Africa Twin customers in India, few lucky customers will also get a chance to attend the grand out-door ‘True Adventure’ Africa Twin ride event.”

In international markets the Africa Twin is offered in two variants - manual and Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). In India though, Honda is offering only the DCT variant, which makes it the only adventure bike to feature this transmission system. The DCT unit offers the rider option of manual and automatic gear shifting based on the varying conditions. It is powered by a 998cc parallel-twin motor that produces 88.3PS of maximum power which is made available at 7,500rpm while 91.9Nm of peak torque arrives at 6,000rpm.

Advertisement opens in new window

Speaking of electronics, the bike features LED headlights. The Africa Twin has been equipped with ABS and three-stage traction control. The traction control can be completely turned off, but the ABS can be deactivated only for the rear wheel. The bike is equipped with fully adjustable 45mm dia USD forks with 230mm of travel. The rear monoshock is also fully adjustable, with a massive 228mm of travel. For the Indian market, Honda has offered a low seat height of 820mm, which can further be adjusted to 840mm. Ground clearance stands at an enormous 250mm.

Source: bikedekho.com