Home Ministry To Give Up Its Power; Assam, Manipur Can Now Decide On AFSPA

The Union Home Ministry has virtually left it for the states of Assam and Manipur to decide whether to continue the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) or to revoke it, according to a report by The Hindu.

The Union Home Ministry is set to give up its power to impose the ‘disturbed areas’ tag on Assam and Manipur, both ruled by the BJP, the report says, however, adding that there was no such proposal for Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting a senior official, the report says that that it would be the first time since 1990 — when the AFSPA was first invoked in Assam — that the Centre would give up its power to continue or discontinue it.

However, according to a report by The Economic Times on August 11, Assam is likely to opt for continuation of AFSPA for some more time. The Centre had declared the entire Assam was declared “disturbed” under the AFSPA with effect from August 3 till August 31.

The law grants special powers to the armed forces in such "disturbed areas”, which has become a contentious issue in the Northeast, with opposition from rights organizations. Manipuri Activist Irom Sharmila had observed a historic 16-year-long hunger strike against the draconial Act that she ended in August 2016.

The Centre had withdrawn AFSPA in Tripura in 2015.