Spain coach Frederic Soyez on Friday hailed India as one of the favourites to win the 2018 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

India won their first and only World Cup 43 years ago in 1975, after a 2-1 win over Pakistan at Kuala Lumpur. Since then the eight-time Olympic champions' best performance at the World Cup was fifth-place finishes at the 1982 and 1994 editions.

Soyez believes that the 2018 edition will be an evenly-contested tournament with more than seven teams vying for a medal but said India will be among the favourites.

Spain, ranked No.8 in the World, arrived Friday afternoon for the hockey World Cup to be held from November 28 to December 16 at the Kalinga Stadium.

"I think this will be a very closely contested event with more than six to seven teams on par with each other fighting for a medal," said Soyez.

"Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and India will be good contenders for Championship Title," he added.

Grouped in Pool A along with Olympic Champions Argentina, New Zealand and France, Spain will begin their campaign on November 29.

"We have had good preparations for this tournament. We are focused on our first game, and it is important to do well in the Group stage. We have played at the Kalinga Stadium last year and the atmosphere here is electrifying," said Soyez.

China, who are grouped with England, Australia and Ireland in Pool B, also arrived early morning.

England and New Zealand will arrive late night the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

