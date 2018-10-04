Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Senior Admitted To Hospital

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior, 94, has been admitted to the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Balbir made his debut at the 1948 London Games. He was independent India's first flag-bearer at the 1948 Olympics.

Singh was conferred with Padma Shri in 1957 and was also manager of the India’s only World Cup winning team in 1975.