Hizbul Mujahideen Claims Relatives Of J&K Policemen Released, Issues Audio Warning

The Hizbul Mujahideen said they have released relatives of the police personnel kidnapped by the outfit, while the police say they are verifying the details.

In an audio message purportedly of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo has said they have released the relatives of the policemen. The militant group, however, has warned the police of dangerous consequences if the relatives of militants are not released.

Naikoo said all the relatives of militants who are in police custody should be released within three days. Warming that the militants can’t keep the relatives of the policemen in their custody, the audio message says, “We have only way to deal with them, and you know that.”

The group has also released videos of some of captives on social media before their release, who claimed, they were kidnapped following the attacks on the houses of militants and their families by the army, Special Operation Group of Police and the police.

News agency PTI, quoting sources, reported that all those abducted had been released.

Senior superintendent of police Shopian Sandeep Chowdary said the police were verifying whether the relatives have been released. Since Wednesday, the Hizbul Mujhideen kidnapped around eleven relatives of the policemen.

The kidnaping spree followed the arrest of father of Naikoo on Wednesday and burning of two houses militants in Shopian allegedly by the security forces. Following the release of Naikoo’s father, the group let off the relatives of the policemen.

Naikoo alleged that the police would book the relatives of the militants under the Public Safety Act to destroy them. “This is a war. In this war, our relatives have same fault as yours. You cannot book our brothers under the PSA and destroy their career for your promotions. And with that money you make career of your children,” the audio message says.