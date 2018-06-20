Hindu Shakti Cult: Assam’s Kamakhya Readies To Welcome Devotees For Ambubachi

Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to converge at Guwahati’s Kamakhya temple for five days from Friday, as the annual monsoon-time Ambubachi mela with its tantric rituals has already begun welcoming sadhus trickling into what is considered as the biggest religious congregation in eastern India.

If the rituals beginning June 22 will typically be an expression of the Shakti sect of Hinduism, the shrine on the scenic Nilanchal Hill is believed to be the seat of tantric cult. The event, also known as Kamkhya Devi Puja, goes by the belief that goddess Kamakhya goes through her menstrual cycle during these days.

That would mean that the temple door will be closed from Friday night (9.27 pm) and opened on Tuesday morning (June 26, 7.51 a.m), authorities said. On the last day of the festival, when the doors are opened, the devotees wait outside to receive the unique ‘prasad’ which is small bits of cloth supposedly moist with the menstrual fluid of the goddess.

“It is considered highly auspicious and powerful,” said Bhupesh Sarma, an official of temple committee, adding that all preparation for the festivities has been completed. “We are working round the clock for the smooth conduct of the event,” he told Outlook.

Last year, more than 25 lakh people are estimated to have visited the site during the mela. The administration is expecting even more visitors this time. “It might cross 30 lakhs,” a functionary said.

The police and the district administration have beefed up the security and other arrangements. More than 2000 police and paramilitary personnel will be stationed in and around the temple, Commissioner of Police Hiren Nath said. “Besides, more than 200 plainclothes policemen will monitor the proceedings. We have installed around 400 CCTV camera in and around the temple premises.”

Kamrup metro deputy commissioner Virendra Mittal said the administration has set up five camps that can accommodate at least 25,000 devotees at a time in different locations of the city.

There will be three routes to reach the temple which is atop the hills. The visitors will either trek the route or can avail the facilities provided by the Assam State Transport Department run buses.

Sadhus have started to come in. “I have been visiting Maa Kamakhya temple for the last one decade,” said Ratan Bhowmik, a sadhu from West Bengal. “I get peace here. I will stay here for the next few days. I pray to Maa for peace.”