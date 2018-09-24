Himachal Pradesh Rains: 19 People Rescued In Kullu

An Indian Air Force chopper rescued 19 people stranded on an islet on the swelling Beas river at Dobi in Kullu district on Monday. The rescued people were then flown to the local airfield of Bhuntar.
Beas river had swelled and as a result of which small islets were formed in the river wherein people were stranded.
At the request of state government of Himachal Pradesh, one MLH class of helicopter, piloted by Squadron Leader Vipul Gupta with Squadron Leader Dhiman as the co-pilot, was launched from the Mighty Armour unit of Western Air Command, based at Sarsawa for the rescue operation.
Two more people were also rescued on Monday from another small strip of land in the river. The helicopter, which was available at Bhuntar was launched and they were winched up since there was no place for the helicopter to land.
The helicopter and its crew have been instructed to wait at Bhuntar airstrip if any more rescue operation is needed to be carried out.
"Today, restricted space, high wind speed, high tension cables, and tall trees precluded the chance of landing. Hence, we had to winch the two people. All rescued were reported to be safe and fine. We are on standby for any further requirements," Ministry of Defence quoted Squadron Leader Vipul Gupta.
The incessant rains have been lashing various districts, particularly in Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaurand Lahaul, and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh bringing normal life to a stand still. Heavy rains and snowfall have also brought down the temperature in the hilly state.
Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation and directed the officers to take all precautionary measures to minimise loss to life and property.
The state will experience heavy rainfall in isolated places for the next two days, as predicted by the weather department.
ANI
“This Vedic astrology writer has been alerting India for more care and appropriate strategy against likely floods , quake , landslides , fires , health hazards or epidemics , political war among parties within nation or fight from other nations , while driving on road or rail , chemicals , gas , hydro-power , explosives , human malice etc during 10 August to about 8 September in present year 2018. This period can extend to reach out to about 15 September , 2018 or even 21 September 2018. Within this period , 18 August to 4 September, 2018 was perceived calling for still more care and appropriate strategy in relation to one or more of aforesaid aspects , depending upon vulnerability. States like Himachal Pradesh , Uttarakhand , J&K , Haryana , Delhi , Rajasthan , UP and nearby in northern India were alerted while in southern India , Andhra Pradesh -Karnataka - Kerala etc and NE were indicated. Now , equally worrisome period looks to be worthy of attention for more care and appropriate strategy in relation to aforesaid aspects of life in the vulnerable States listed here before. THE PERIOD REVOLVES WITHIN FIRST FORTNIGHT OF SEPTEMBER IN 2018 AND CAN EVEN GO TO 21 SEPTEMBER, 2018. 16 to 21-22 September in 2018 looks to be calling for more care still in relation to aforesaid concerns in the States described. Readers may also like to visit this writer’s alerts in article - “ Astrologically speaking , some highlights for India in coming year 2018” - published last year on 19 October , 2017 at theindiapost.com and windowtonews.com. These alerts are indicative of likely trends , and need not be construed to be deterministic in nature as human more care and appropriate strategy has weight. In other words , these do not mean alarm for panic”.
Now , on a second look at the planetary energies in the ongoing times in relation to India , the impacts alread read and indicated above look to be enlarging to 8 October , 2018 calling for more care and appropriate strategy.
http://www.windowtonews.com/news.php?id=95576&cat_id=7&p=&search=
Post a Comment