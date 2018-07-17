Hima Das To Be Made First Sports Ambassador Of Assam, Says CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today met the parents of ace sprinter Hima Das and said that she would be appointed the sports ambassador of Assam.

Hima, who created history by winning gold at IAAF World Under-20 Championships at Tampere in Finland recently, would be the first sports ambassador of the state, officials said.

The state government, he said, would felicitate the sprint queen at a state-level programme after her return to Assam, Sonowal told Hima's parents Ranjit and Junali Das at their home.

Advertisement opens in new window

He visited Hima's home at No 3 Kandulimari village in Dhing area of Nagaon district and interacted with her parents as well as other members of her family.

Sonowal congratulated Hima's parents on the success of their daughter in the world of sports. He lavishly praised her "stunning success" saying that her achievement has "raised the stature of the people of the state globally".

Hima would be made the sports ambassador of the state and a reward of Rs 50 lakh would be given to her as per the government's earlier announcement, he said.

Sonowal also felicitated Hima's parents with the traditional 'gamosa' (Assamese scarf of honour), 'sarai' (brass metal offering tray with a stand) and a citation.

"Hima's feat inspires Indians and the gold won by her proves that hard work, commitment and sincerity are the cornerstones of success", he said adding that her feat would inspire the young generation.

Hima's victory has given renewed momentum to women empowerment in the country, he added.

Advertisement opens in new window

The chief minister also told Hima's parents that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was very elated with her success and has expressed his sentiments at a public programme recently.

During the interaction Ranjit Das requested the chief minister for steps to improve the condition of the playground, library and Naamghar (prayer hall) of their village.

Sonowal assured him that necessary support would be extended by the government in this regard and directed the Nagaon district deputy commissioner to immediately submit a proposal.

The chief minister also directed the Nagaon superintendent of police to take necessary steps to reopen the erstwhile police outpost at Sologuri as asked for by Hima's father.

(PTI)