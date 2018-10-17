﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Highly-Priced Channels Defeat Sports Act's Objective, Says I&B Ministry Seeking Amendment

Highly-Priced Channels Defeat Sports Act's Objective, Says I&B Ministry Seeking Amendment

With a view to give the largest number of viewers access to the broadcast of sporting events of national importance, the ministry proposes to amend the Sports Act to ensure mandatory sharing of the signals of important sporting events.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 October 2018
Highly-Priced Channels Defeat Sports Act's Objective, Says I&B Ministry Seeking Amendment
File Photo
Highly-Priced Channels Defeat Sports Act's Objective, Says I&B Ministry Seeking Amendment
outlookindia.com
2018-10-17T11:40:22+0530
Related Stories

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has proposed amending the 2007 Sports Act to ensure that the largest number of viewers have access to the broadcast of sporting events of national importance, officials said Tuesday.

As per the provisions of the Sports Act, the live feed received by Prasar Bharati from the content rights owners or holders is only for the purpose of re-transmission of the said signals on Doordarshan's own terrestrial and DTH network and not for cable operators or other networks, they said.

As such the viewers, who do not have DD FreeDish or Doordarshan's terrestrial network, are either unable to watch these sporting events or are compelled to watch them on highly-priced sports channels, thus defeating the objective of the Sports Act, officials said.

With a view to give the largest number of viewers access to broadcast of sporting events of national importance, the ministry proposes to amend section 3(1) of the Sports Act to ensure mandatory sharing of the signals of such sporting events with "other networks, where it is mandatory to show the Doordarshan channels as per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995", according to a ministry notice, seeking feedback from people and the stakeholders on the draft bill that carries the amendments to the Sports Act.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : UEFA Nations League: Antoine Griezmann Double Helps World Champions France Beat Germany 2-1
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters