The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
03 May 2018 Last Updated at 12:47 pm National

High-Intensity Dust Storm Hits UP, At Least 64 Killed

A number of houses collapsed and electricity poles and trees got uprooted as the severe dust storm swept Agra division.
Outlook Web Bureau
High-Intensity Dust Storm Hits UP, At Least 64 Killed
Representative Image
High-Intensity Dust Storm Hits UP, At Least 64 Killed
outlookindia.com
2018-05-03T15:20:45+0530

A high-intensity dust storm ravaged parts of Uttar Pradesh overnight, leaving 64 people dead and 47 injured, an official said today.

Agra district was the worst hit, accounting for 43 deaths and injuries to 35 others,.

"As per the latest figures received here, 64 people were killed and 47 injured in the dust storm in different parts of the state," Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told PTI here.

The other affected districts include Bijnor, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, Kanpur, Sitapur, Mirzapur, Sambhal, Banda, Kannauj, Rae Bareli and Unnao.

Advertisement opens in new window

Three persons died in Bijnor, two in Saharanpur, three in Kanpur Dehat, one each in Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Raebareli and Unnao besides other districts, he said.

Taking note of the havoc caused by the dust storm, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers concerned to personally monitor relief operations and provide all necessary medical facilities to the affected.

He also said that no laxity will be tolerated in providing succour to the needy.

"Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar has spoken to Commissioner Agra division and directed that relief be distributed by the evening and senior officers visit the injured in hospitals," Principal Secretary, Information, Avanish Awasthi said.

A number of houses collapsed and electricity poles and trees got uprooted as the severe dust storm swept Agra division.

"We have sought a detailed report from the affected districts," the Relief Commissioner said, adding that 160 cattleheads also perished in the calamity.

The MET office has, meanwhile, warned of more thunderstorms accompained with gusty winds is some areas in districts of Gorakhpur, Ballia, Mau, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar, SK Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Mahrajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Aligarh, Etah, Bijnore, Baghpat and other districts.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Natural Calamities Weather: storm / winds National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : I Don’t Want A BJP-Mukt Bharat, But I will Fight And Defeat Them: Rahul Gandhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters