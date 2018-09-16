The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the National Capital Territtory got a rebuttal from the Delhi High Court on Sunday over the delay in filling vacant positions in the transport department.

Pulling up the government, a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao observed that the Delhi government has done nothing to fill up vacant posts, and did not appear to have taken any steps to fill up the vacant positions.

It asked the government how many recruitment requisitions it has issued since 2008 to fill up the vacancies in the transport department's enforcement wing, which was also created that year.

The court made the services department of the government and the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board a party in the matter and sought their response about action taken to fill up the vacancies.

It also said it was not satisfied by the Delhi government's affidavit that said of the 807 posts -- comprising enforcement officers, inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and foot constables – 626 are vacant.

The court was hearing a PIL highlighting a "huge gap" in the existing and sanctioned strength of officers in the enforcement cadre of the Delhi government's transport department.

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a medico, through advocate Ayush Arora, has sought an increase in the sanctioned strength of the transport department's enforcement cadre in proportion to the increase in vehicular population in the city.

The enforcement wing is empowered to prosecute people violating the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Act, Central Motor Vehicle Rules and the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules.

The plea has said adequate manpower is necessary to tackle all violations on roads and highways, and to also nab polluting vehicles.

(PTI)