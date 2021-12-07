Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
High Court Instructs Delhi Government To Conduct A Fresh Enquiry On Liquor Shops Opened In Areas Of Residence

The plea, filed through advocate S P Sharma, said a liquor shop has been opened at the main road of Kanhaiya Nagar in Tri Nagar, adjacent to the residence of one of the petitioners while other petitioners are also living in the same locality.

2021-12-07T21:11:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk
Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 9:11 pm

The Delhi High Court instructed the incumbent Delhi Government to conduct a fresh inspection of a site in the Tri Nagar area where residents have been seeking shifting of a liquor shop opened recently.

Justice Rekha Palli, who issued notice and sought response from the Delhi government and Department of Excise, was assured by the counsel for the residents that since they have approached the court, they will immediately call off ‘dharna’ at the spot.

“Keeping in view the nature of grievance raised in the petition, respondents 1 and 2 (Delhi government and Department of Excise) are directed to carry out fresh inspection of the site and file a report,” the court said and listed the plea for further hearing on December 13.

The plea said, the petitioners live with their families there and bad elements gather outside the liquor vend and there is the likelihood of an untoward incident and urged the court to remove or shift the shop. It was further mentioned that, before the opening of the liquor outlet here in northwest Delhi, no survey was conducted by the authorities and no opinion or consent was obtained from the residents.

Meanwhile, another petition was filed by a liquor shop owner seeking protection from protestors who have blocked ingress and egress to the retail outlet in the Govindpuri area in south Delhi here.

The high court was assured by the police personnel of Govindpuri Police station that the SHO will ensure that adequate security is provided to the petitioner and his employees in the ingress and egress to the liquor vend and steps will be taken to ensure that no problem is caused to them by the protestors.

The liquor vend owner said various complaints have been made to the concerned police station for the removal of protestors who have blocked the passage to the shop but no action has been taken till date.

The court after taking on record the assurance given by the police official disposed of the petition.

Earlier, the residents of Jangpura-A, Chander Nagar, and Geeta Colony also moved court against the opening of liquor vends in their area in violation of excise rules. While some of the liquor shop owners approached the court seeking protection from the protestors sitting outside their premises.

(With PTI Inputs)

